MENU
51
component-ddb-728x90-v1-01-desktop

Dennis Rodman checks into rehab after DUI arrest

by DAN GELSTON, AP Sports Writer

Former NBA basketball star Dennis Rodman gestures while talking to North Korean Olympic athletes Thursday, June 15, 2017, in Pyongyang, North Korea. (AP Photo/Kim Kwang Hyon)

AP17166160252879.jpg
AP17166164787134.jpg
AP17166167624642.jpg
AP_17164287606010.jpg

VIEW PHOTO GALLERY

5 photos

The agent for former NBA star Dennis Rodman says the Hall of Famer has checked into an alcohol rehabilitation center after a weekend DUI arrest.

Rodman's agent, Darren Prince, tells The Associated Press that Rodman checked into Turning Point Rehabilitation Center in Paterson, New Jersey, on Wednesday to deal with his longtime struggle with alcoholism.

Rodman was arrested in Southern California late Saturday on suspicion of DUI after being pulled over for a traffic violation. Newport Beach police say Rodman failed field sobriety and breath tests.

This is Rodman's second time in rehab. He spent three weeks at Turning Point in 2014 after returning from North Korea, where he organized an exhibition basketball game involving retired NBA players for North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. Rodman said he needed to decompress from the trip.

Trending

1
 

New California? Longshot bid would split state in 2

New California? Longshot bid would split state in 2
2
 

Centennial High basketball team remembers teammate killed in weekend accident

Centennial High basketball team remembers teammate killed in weekend accident
3
 

Man gets 73 to life in prison for killing 2 in DUI crash

Man gets 73 to life in prison for killing 2 in DUI crash
4
 

Cremains stolen from Bakersfield Funeral Home

Cremains stolen from Bakersfield Funeral Home
5
 

Court tosses lawsuit seeking legal California prostitution

Court tosses lawsuit seeking legal California prostitution

DON'T MISS OUT

Stay Connected with KBAK

©  Sinclair Broadcast Group
TermsPrivacyFCC InfoEEO

News In Pictures

ShareTweet

Trending

1

New California? Longshot bid would split state in 2

New California? Longshot bid would split state in 2
2

Centennial High basketball team remembers teammate killed in weekend accident

Centennial High basketball team remembers teammate killed in weekend accident
3

Man gets 73 to life in prison for killing 2 in DUI crash

Man gets 73 to life in prison for killing 2 in DUI crash
4

Cremains stolen from Bakersfield Funeral Home

Cremains stolen from Bakersfield Funeral Home
5

Court tosses lawsuit seeking legal California prostitution

Court tosses lawsuit seeking legal California prostitution
6

Dead person found in stolen vehicle after traffic stop

Dead person found in stolen vehicle after traffic stop
7

Arvin planting trees to clean the air, provide shade and build a stronger community

Arvin planting trees to clean the air, provide shade and build a stronger community
8

Aunt: 13 captive children denied contact with relatives

Aunt: 13 captive children denied contact with relatives
9

Raiders QB Carr to host 7-on-7 tryout in Bakersfield for high school kids

Raiders QB Carr to host 7-on-7 tryout in Bakersfield for high school kids
10

Shafter assault victim dies; sheriff's office arrests man in connection with case

Shafter assault victim dies; sheriff's office arrests man in connection with case