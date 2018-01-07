MENU
Golden Globe red carpet fairytale goes noir in protest

by LEANNE ITALIE, Associated Press

Missi Pyle wears a Time's Up pin as she arrives at the 75th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

The highly anticipated wear-black protest at the Golden Globes got off to an early start Sunday as soon as the red carpet opened, including Michelle Williams in an embellished off-the-shoulder look and "Me Too" founder Tarana Burke at her side.

Turning the Globes dark on the fashion front had been anticipated for days after a call for massive reform following the downfall of movie mogul Harvey Weinstein and numerous others in Hollywood, media, fashion, tech, publishing and other industries. The new initiative Time's Up, backed by more than 300 women in Hollywood, doled out pins intended for those who might already have locked in more colorful looks.

Allison Williams provided a pop of orange and silver on the bodice of her black column gown.

Not everybody supported the protest. Rose McGowan, who has accused Weinstein of rape, has loudly and persistently called the effort an empty gesture.

