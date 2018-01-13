MENU
Parts of London halt as Tom Cruise sprints over Thames River

by The Associated Press

Actor Tom Cruise runs along the rooftop of Blackfriars station, during filming for the new Mission Impossible 6 film, in London, Saturday Jan. 13, 2018. (John Stillwell/PA via AP)

LONDON (AP) — Tom Cruise has brought part of central London to a standstill as he sprinted across the roof of a rail bridge for the latest "Mission: Impossible" movie.

Traffic was halted Saturday on Blackfriars Bridge and boats were kept from the area as the film star performed the stunt over the Thames River. A low-flying helicopter was filming the scene.

Below him, trains continued passing through the Blackfriars train station as normal.

Cruise, 55, could be seen darting south across the river over several takes. The star is known for performing his own stunts.

