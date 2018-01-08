Do Democrats need a celebrity to tackle Trump in 2020? Oprah stirs debate

Oprah Winfrey in the press room during the 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards, at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California on Jan. 7, 2018. (Regina Wagner/Future Image/WENN.com)

It started out as a joke, but it quickly became something more.

At Sunday’s Golden Globes, host Seth Meyers mentioned former talk show host Oprah Winfrey in a joke about his role in the 2011 White House Correspondents Dinner and how being mocked at that event reportedly helped spur Donald Trump to run for president.

“In 2011, I told some jokes about our current president at the White House Correspondents Dinner -- jokes about how he was unqualified to be president -- and some have said that night convinced him to run,” Meyers said. “So if that's true, I just want to say: Oprah, you will never be president! You do not have what it takes!"



Later in the show, Winfrey took the stage to deliver a rousing nine-minute acceptance speech for the Cecil B. DeMille Award. She spoke passionately about racial equality, female empowerment, freedom of the press, and the promise of a better tomorrow.

“I want all the girls watching here now to know that a new day is on the horizon!” she said. “And when that new day finally dawns, it will be because of a lot of magnificent women, many of whom are right here in this room tonight, and some pretty phenomenal men, fighting hard to make sure that they become the leaders who take us to the time when nobody ever has to say ‘Me too’ again.”



Once the applause in the Beverly Hilton ballroom died down, the notion of a Winfrey 2020 presidential bid picked up steam online and by Monday morning captivated the political media.

Winfrey’s partner Stedman Graham told the Los Angeles Times she would “absolutely” run if people wanted her to and Meryl Streep said she has no other choice now that she “launched a rocket.” On Monday, two sources close to Winfrey confirmed to CNN that she is “actively thinking” about challenging Trump in 2020.

That has left political pundits and experts pondering what Oprah Winfrey running for president would mean for the Democratic Party and for the country.



“If you have a reality star Republican president, you might as well have a talk show star Democratic candidate,” said Tobe Berkovitz, a former political media consultant and a professor of advertising at Boston University. “And may I add a beloved former talk show host, and may I add a person who dominated so many media channels.”



If Winfrey wants to run as a Democrat, experts agree she could pose a formidable challenge to the members of Congress and governors who would make up the rest of the field.

“Take the celebrity out of it, anybody with enormous amounts of money and a high profile who’s been successful…is a legitimate candidate,” said Democratic strategist Scott Ferson.

In a world where Donald Trump and Sen. Bernie Sanders mounted serious campaigns in 2016 in defiance of the political establishment, whether the Democratic Party wants Oprah to run may be a moot point.

“One of the things that the Democratic Party should have learned is it doesn’t control the process like puppetmasters used to,” Berkovitz said. “We saw that with a socialist, elderly, Jewish senator from one of the smallest states in America giving the anointed one a run for her money.”

Winfrey has endorsed the last two Democratic presidential nominees, but she has often demurred in the past when asked about running for office herself.



“I will never run for public office,” she told the Hollywood Reporter last summer. “That’s a pretty definitive thing.”

However, in another 2017 interview with Bloomberg TV, Winfrey hinted that Trump’s success has opened the door for her.

“I thought, ‘Oh gee, I don’t have the experience, I don’t know enough.’ And now I’m thinking, ‘Oh,’” she said.

That comment prompted Public Policy Polling to survey voters’ opinions of Winfrey. In a March 2017 poll, her favorability was 49 percent, unfavorability was 33 percent, and she led Trump 47-40 in a hypothetical 2020 matchup.

A December 2017 Gallup poll found Winfrey is the third most admired woman in the U.S., behind only Hillary Clinton and Michelle Obama.

Winfrey has rarely tested her political influence, but one study of the 2008 primaries estimated her support won Barack Obama more than one million votes, meaning her endorsement may have been a decisive factor in his victory.



David James Jackson, a professor at Bowling Green State University who has studied celebrity endorsements of politicians, reached a similar conclusion in his research about Winfrey’s impact on the 2008 Democratic race.

“Her endorsement of Obama was meaningful in 2008 in terms of raising money and raising votes in the primaries,” he said.

In addition to being well-known, well-liked, and trusted among Democratic voters, he said Winfrey at the time had greater effect than other stars because she was not generally overtly political. When celebrities constantly engage in political rhetoric, it can be easier to write them off as activists.

As a billionaire celebrity with a successful TV empire, pretty much 100 percent name recognition, and a history of speaking out on issues that matter to her, Winfrey is in a sense a Democratic mirror to Trump.



“In terms of those attributes that he brought to the table, who else has them and who else would have them on the Democratic side, I think she does,” Jackson said.

Though there are clear similarities in Trump and Winfrey’s wealth, fame, and political inexperience, Ferson argued there are significant differences that make Winfrey more qualified.

“Oprah Winfrey actually built a business, if not a couple of businesses, from scratch,” he said, contrasting her impoverished beginnings with the millions Trump inherited.

If nothing else, Jackson observed that Trump’s presence on the ballot would blunt criticism Winfrey faces for being a novice.



“What would have normally be considered a negative, the lack of political experience, cannot be argued, at least by the opposition party to the Democrats,” he said, particularly if Republicans maintain that neophyte Trump’s first term was an unmitigated success that merits reelection.

For a candidate, experience is not always the asset it is presumed to be. A long, contradictory Senate voting record hounded John Kerry throughout the 2004 race. Obama’s half-term in the Senate gave critics less ammunition, and Trump’s complete lack of a political record left voters to judge him mainly on his statements and branding.

“If resumes got elected president, [former congressman, ambassador, energy secretary and governor] Bill Richardson would be president, so obviously they don’t,” Jackson said.

Trump, for his part, has seen some potential in Oprah himself. In 1999 and again in 2015, he floated her name as his possible vice president.



“She’s great. And some people thought it was an incredible idea, some people didn’t, but — Oprah. I said, ‘Oprah Winfrey,’ who’s really great. And I think we would be a very formidable team,” he said in 1999.

With other liberal celebrities, including Kanye West, Dwayne Johnson, and Mark Cuban, casually circling the idea of running, a bigger question for Democrats barreling toward a 2020 standoff will be whether the antidote to Trump is another famous person with lots of money and no familiarity with governing.

“The biggest mistake that the political smarties make is fighting the last war, and to use 2016 as the model for 2020 could be highly problematic,” Berkovitz said.

Ferson also cautioned against presuming that Trump’s victory in 2016 represented a permanent shift in what voters want in a presidential candidate.



“I think Trump is really good at sensing an opportunity and taking advantage of it,” he said. “I don’t think he created the opportunity. The parties and the structures for nomination were ripe to be hijacked and that’s what he did, he hijacked the process.”

He suggested the Democratic Party must consider not only whether a TV star can win an election but also whether one can competently run the United States.

“Is it smart? Probably politically, yes,” he said. “Is it smart in terms of governance of the country? Maybe not.”

White House spokesman Hogan Gidley told reporters Monday that he had not discussed the prospect of running against Winfrey with President Trump but whoever runs against him "will have to face a president who has record-setting achievements in record-setting time."



Some Republicans mocked Democrats who were taking Winfrey 2020 seriously.

“This Oprah thing is just ridiculous and why we live in the dumbest timeline,” said GOP strategist Evan Siegfried on Twitter.

Elected Democrats offered mixed reactions to the Winfrey speculation. Several applauded her words and echoed her sentiments.

“Run, Oprah, run! An army of women would fight for you in #2020election,” tweeted Rep. Jackie Speier, D-Calif.



However, Sen. Brian Schatz, D-Hawaii, seemed to dismiss the 2020 hype as premature.

“Hey,” he wrote. “Let’s focus on winning in 2018. Thanks.”

Ferson said Democrats can learn something from Winfrey’s speech and the positive buzz it has generated, but the opportunity is in the message, not the messenger.



“Most Democrats will learn exactly the wrong lessons from that speech last night…,” he said. “I think the focus on her celebrity is misplaced. The focus should be on what she said, which was exactly right and resonant for audiences that Democrats need.”

Jackson noted two important elements that distinguished Winfrey’s speech from other recent celebrity commentary: it was not explicitly political and it did not mention Trump once. It framed a negative issue, sexual harassment, in positive terms and focused on change and unity.

“There was some of that Obama magic in there,” he said. “It made people feel better about things.”

That Winfrey’s speech has resonated so widely should remind Democrats about the importance of engaging with the audience, according to Berkovitz, which is something Hillary Clinton struggled with in 2016. The 2020 nominee, Oprah or not, will need to rival Trump in that category.



“You have to connect with, you have to be embraced by the voter, by the public,” he said. “It’s always been the case for politics but it’s more overt now.”



