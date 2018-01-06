MENU
Ohio woman charged for throwing live dog into trash bag

by WSYX/WTTE

A southwest Ohio woman has been charged with animal cruelty for putting a sickly dog into a trash bag for collection.

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (AP) — 

The Springfield News-Sun reports 53-year-old Tracy Brown, of Springfield, appeared in court Friday and asked for a public defender.

Police say Brown called police last month and asked how to dispose of a dead dog, telling a dispatcher she'd put the dog's body outside because it smelled.

Workers then picked up the trash bag containing a male boxer mix named Ledo. Police say workers opened the bag at a compost center and found Leo barely alive. A humane officer killed Ledo to alleviate his pain.

Brown told the newspaper she raised and loved Ledo but knew he was alive when she put him in the trash bag.

