Man shot and killed his mom after a dispute over a video game

by FOX26 News

Police say a man shot and killed his mother after an argument over a broken video game headset. (Image: Ceres Police Department/Facebook)

CERES, Calif. (KMPH) — 

A 28-year-old man is now being accused of shooting his mom in the head and killing her over a video game, according to the Ceres Police Department.

Matthew Nicholson is now in the Stanislaus County Jail where he is being held without bail.

Officers say they responded to a home in the 1300 block of River Valley Circle around 10:00 p.m. Thursday.

When police walked in they found a 68-year-old woman suffering a fatal gunshot wound to the head.

After further investigation detectives discovered that the woman's 28-year-old son became angry while he was playing a video game.

Detectives say his mother went to go check on him and Nicholson began arguing with her.

He ended up breaking the headset to his video game and then blamed his mother for it, according to police.

Police say, Nicholson then grabbed a gun and fired two rounds into a wall and then shot his mom in the head.

Nicholson's father was able to wrestle the gun away but that's when the 28-year-old got in a car and drove away.

He was later found at a relative's home in the city of Riverbank.

Officers were able to track down the suspects car and took him into custody.

Nicholson was transported back to Ceres Police Department for questioning.

If anyone has information related to this case they are encouraged to contact Detective Bryan Ferreira at 209-538-5616.


