Trump blames Democrats for playing 'shutdown politics'

President Donald Trump greets people on the South Lawn to the White House in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 18, 2018, as he returns from Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

WASHINGTON (Sinclair Broadcast Group) - President Donald Trump tweeted on the government shutdown early Saturday morning.

President Trump blamed Democrats for the current gridlock and accused them of playing "shutdown politics."





He explained the process as to why the short-term spending bill did not pass in the Senate. For the bill to pass in the Senate, 60 votes are needed. He asked voters to put more Republicans in office during the mid-term elections.





