Utahn Nathan Chen wins U.S. Men's National Figure Skating Championship. (Photo: U.S. Figure Skating){ }

(KUTV) - Utah native and West High School graduate Nathan Chen has won the 2018 U.S. men's Figure Skating Championship.

Chen placed first with a score of 104.45 for the short program, 210,78 for the free skate with a total score of 315.23



Ross Miner of Boston finished in second with 274.51 total points and Vincent Zhou of San Francisco was third with 273.83 points.

This is Chen's second consecutive national championship.