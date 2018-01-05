Arkansans rescue deer stuck on frozen pond

A small deer has an Arkansas family to thank for rescuing it when it was stuck on a frozen pond. (Photo courtesy: Charlie Cram)

A local family shows the spirit of Arkansas as a teen and his loved ones worked together to rescue a small deer that was stuck on a frozen pond.

Charlie Cram says his mom, Donna Fletcher, was outside feeding animals when she heard the deer thrashing on the ice.

She called Charlie, who got in touch with his 19-year-old son, Garrett, to come over and help.

"My boys and I are always out there helping out," Charlie said. "Family is everything to us. He grabbed his waders and got out there."

It was a family effort. With guidance from his grandmother and help from other family members, Garrett went on the ice to get the deer.



In the video, Garrett carefully makes his way to the deer, which eventually lets him carry it and push it to the shoreline.



While the family expected the deer to run away, it decided to stay around a while. Charlie says it had run off by Friday morning.