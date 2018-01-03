MENU
65
component-ddb-728x90-v1-01-desktop

Rat boards flight at California airport, forces cancellation

by The Associated Press

Rat boards flight at California airport, forces cancellation (MGN Online)

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) - Alaska Airlines is calling in an exterminator after the company says a rat boarded one of its planes at Oakland International Airport in California and forced it to cancel the flight.

The airline says passengers were boarding the Portland, Oregon-bound flight Tuesday when the rat jumped from the jet way onto the plane.

Passengers already on board came off, and the plane was taken out of service. Most of the 110 passengers scheduled to take the flight were rebooked on a later flight to Portland.

Alaska Airlines says it will resume using the plane when a professional exterminator certifies it is rodent-free. The aircraft will also be inspected for any damage.

Trending

1
 

Real estate broker: Roommates to blame for climbing rents in Bakersfield

Real estate broker: Roommates to blame for climbing rents in Bakersfield
2
 

Candlelight vigil held for transgender teen who took her own life

Candlelight vigil held for transgender teen who took her own life
3
 

Mike Tyson breaks ground on marijuana ranch in California City

Mike Tyson breaks ground on marijuana ranch in California City
4
 

Bullet strikes man in head while he's driving in east Bakersfield

Bullet strikes man in head while he's driving in east Bakersfield
5
 

Bakersfield police searching for at-risk elderly man

Bakersfield police searching for at-risk elderly man

DON'T MISS OUT

Stay Connected with KBAK

©  Sinclair Broadcast Group
TermsPrivacyFCC InfoEEO

News In Pictures

ShareTweet

Trending

1

Real estate broker: Roommates to blame for climbing rents in Bakersfield

Real estate broker: Roommates to blame for climbing rents in Bakersfield
2

Candlelight vigil held for transgender teen who took her own life

Candlelight vigil held for transgender teen who took her own life
3

Mike Tyson breaks ground on marijuana ranch in California City

Mike Tyson breaks ground on marijuana ranch in California City
4

Bullet strikes man in head while he's driving in east Bakersfield

Bullet strikes man in head while he's driving in east Bakersfield
5

Bakersfield police searching for at-risk elderly man

Bakersfield police searching for at-risk elderly man
6

Bakersfield police: Woman used stolen credit card for Walmart purchases

Bakersfield police: Woman used stolen credit card for Walmart purchases
7

Here's why the US is getting colder while the world gets warmer

Here's why the US is getting colder while the world gets warmer
8

Bakersfield police say wanted gang member was arrested

Bakersfield police say wanted gang member was arrested
9

CHP: Standard field sobriety test can identify drivers impaired by marijuana

CHP: Standard field sobriety test can identify drivers impaired by marijuana
10

Repair Café planned in Bakersfield on Jan. 13

Repair Café planned in Bakersfield on Jan. 13