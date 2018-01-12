SpaceX rocket debris washes up in North Myrtle Beach

The Coast Guard and local authorities were called to the scene where SpaceX rocket debris washed ashore in North Myrtle Beach. (Photo of the debris provided by Horry County police)

Debris from a SpaceX rocket washed ashore in North Myrtle Beach Friday afternoon, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.

Horry County police and the Coast Guard were called to the scene after the debris was found and it was determined to be from the rocket a short time later, according to officials.

The call for the debris came in at around 3:30 p.m., according to Petty Officer 1st Class Luke Clayton.

Clayton says NASA has already claimed the debris.

SpaceX is a private company founded by Elon Musk that designs, manufactures and launches advanced rockets and spacecraft. It is currently flying resupply missions to the International Space Station.