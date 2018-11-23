MENU
55
component-ddb-728x90-v1-01-desktop

Queen of Soul's Detroit mansion sells for $300,000

by The Associated Press

Aretha Franklin (MGN Online)

DETROIT (AP) — A historic Detroit mansion owned by late singing legend Aretha Franklin has been sold.

The Detroit News reports that, according to public records, the 5,600-square-foot brick home adjacent to the Detroit Golf Club fetched $300,000 in a sale last month. It was built in 1927.

The newspaper reports Franklin bought the home in 1993, but nearly lost it in 2008 due to unpaid property taxes.

Franklin estate personal representative Sabrina Garrett-Owens says "there are no other Detroit properties" that were owned by the Queen of Soul.

Her 4,148-square-foot Colonial-style house in suburban Detroit's Bloomfield Township still is listed for $800,000 .

Franklin died of pancreatic cancer in August in her Detroit riverfront apartment. She was 76.

close video ad
Unmutetoggle ad audio on off

Trending

1
 

GET will continue to offer free rides Tuesday as the air continues to be really polluted

GET will continue to offer free rides Tuesday as the air continues to be really polluted
2
 

Butterball gives tips on cooking late for Thanksgiving

Butterball gives tips on cooking late for Thanksgiving
3
 

Many start shopping for Christmas trees after thanksgiving

Many start shopping for Christmas trees after thanksgiving
4
 

Bakersfield man recalls friendship with Stan Lee

Bakersfield man recalls friendship with Stan Lee
5
 

Christmas Town is officially open

Christmas Town is officially open

DON'T MISS OUT

Stay Connected with KBAK

©  Sinclair Broadcast Group
TermsPrivacyFCC InfoEEO

News In Pictures

ShareTweet

Trending

1

GET will continue to offer free rides Tuesday as the air continues to be really polluted

GET will continue to offer free rides Tuesday as the air continues to be really polluted
2

Butterball gives tips on cooking late for Thanksgiving

Butterball gives tips on cooking late for Thanksgiving
3

Many start shopping for Christmas trees after thanksgiving

Many start shopping for Christmas trees after thanksgiving
4

Bakersfield man recalls friendship with Stan Lee

Bakersfield man recalls friendship with Stan Lee
5

Christmas Town is officially open

Christmas Town is officially open
6

Local stores struggle to compete during holiday season

Local stores struggle to compete during holiday season
7

Shootout during traffic stop in Arkansas caught on camera

Shootout during traffic stop in Arkansas caught on camera
8

Bakersfield Christmas Town opens after Thanksgiving

Bakersfield Christmas Town opens after Thanksgiving
9

Donation allows KCAS to offer additional free distemper vaccines

Donation allows KCAS to offer additional free distemper vaccines
10

Rain hinders search but helps nearly put out California fire

Rain hinders search but helps nearly put out California fire