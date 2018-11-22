Barack Obama surprises Chicago food bank ahead of Thanksgiving

Barack Obama surprises Chicago food bank volunteers ahead of Thanksgiving. (Photo: The Obama Foundation via Circa)

CHICAGO (CIRCA) — Former President Barack Obama made a surprise visit to a food bank in Chicago.

Obama, sporting a Chicago White Sox hat, helped volunteers at the Greater Chicago Food Depository prepare food that will be given out on Thanksgiving.

Chicago’s Food Bank thanked Obama for his help by tweeting out a picture of Obama in action.



At the end of the video, Obama told a young girl “I’m really proud of you.” She responded with excitement.

Obama also thanked volunteers on Twitter. He wrote, “Thanks to the Chicago Food Depository team for all you do and to the volunteers who are doing great work and let me crash today."



