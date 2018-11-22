MENU
62
component-ddb-728x90-v1-01-desktop

Barack Obama surprises Chicago food bank ahead of Thanksgiving

by JENNIFER MUNOZ, Circa

Barack Obama surprises Chicago food bank volunteers ahead of Thanksgiving. (Photo: The Obama Foundation via Circa)

CHICAGO (CIRCA) — Former President Barack Obama made a surprise visit to a food bank in Chicago.

Obama, sporting a Chicago White Sox hat, helped volunteers at the Greater Chicago Food Depository prepare food that will be given out on Thanksgiving.

Chicago’s Food Bank thanked Obama for his help by tweeting out a picture of Obama in action.

At the end of the video, Obama told a young girl “I’m really proud of you.” She responded with excitement.

Obama also thanked volunteers on Twitter. He wrote, “Thanks to the Chicago Food Depository team for all you do and to the volunteers who are doing great work and let me crash today."


close video ad
Unmutetoggle ad audio on off

Trending

1
 

GET will continue to offer free rides Tuesday as the air continues to be really polluted

GET will continue to offer free rides Tuesday as the air continues to be really polluted
2
 

Bakersfield Christmas Town opens after Thanksgiving

Bakersfield Christmas Town opens after Thanksgiving
3
 

Disneyland decked out for the holidays

Disneyland decked out for the holidays
4
 

He's been everywhere, so where's his favorite destination?

He's been everywhere, so where's his favorite destination?
5
 

Shootout during traffic stop in Arkansas caught on camera

Shootout during traffic stop in Arkansas caught on camera

DON'T MISS OUT

Stay Connected with KBAK

©  Sinclair Broadcast Group
TermsPrivacyFCC InfoEEO

News In Pictures

ShareTweet

Trending

1

GET will continue to offer free rides Tuesday as the air continues to be really polluted

GET will continue to offer free rides Tuesday as the air continues to be really polluted
2

Bakersfield Christmas Town opens after Thanksgiving

Bakersfield Christmas Town opens after Thanksgiving
3

Disneyland decked out for the holidays

Disneyland decked out for the holidays
4

He's been everywhere, so where's his favorite destination?

He's been everywhere, so where's his favorite destination?
5

Shootout during traffic stop in Arkansas caught on camera

Shootout during traffic stop in Arkansas caught on camera
6

Salvation Army needs bell ringers

Salvation Army needs bell ringers
7

Thanksgiving shopping rush

Thanksgiving shopping rush
8

Chez Noel Holiday Home Tour benefits Assistance League Bakersfield

Chez Noel Holiday Home Tour benefits Assistance League Bakersfield
9

Halloween fun: Check out Binning Manor on Olive Drive

Halloween fun: Check out Binning Manor on Olive Drive
10

Two injured in South Bakersfield Shooting

Two injured in South Bakersfield Shooting