Couple finds $1.8 million lottery ticket from June while cleaning

by ADAM FORGIE, KUTV

Couple finds $1.8 million lottery ticket from June while cleaning (Photo: Louisiana Lottery)

MANDEVILLE, La. — 

(KUTV) — Routine house cleaning turned into a $1.8 million jackpot for a Louisiana couple this week.,

Harold and Tina Ehrenberg claimed the June 6 lottery prize with just two weeks to spare before it expired. Prizes must be claimed within 180 days of the drawing in which the prize was won, according to The Lousiana Lottery.

“We have family coming into town for Thanksgiving, so I was cleaning up the house and found a few Lottery tickets on my nightstand that we hadn’t checked,” Tina recalled during the couple’s trip to Lottery headquarters on Nov. 19.

The couple checked the numbers and found one ticket matched all of the numbers listed, according to the Louisiana Lottery.

We kept checking the numbers again and again,” Harold Ehrenberg said. “Plus, I called the winning numbers hotline over and over,” Tina Ehrenberg said.

The Ehrenbergs received $1,274,313 after state and federal tax withholdings, which they plan to put away for retirement. “We don’t have any plans to buy anything crazy or go on any big trips,” Tina Ehrenberg said. “The most fun is going to be depositing that check,” Harold Ehrenberg said.

