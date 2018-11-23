List of recent recalls: romaine lettuce, beef, turkey, cereal

FILE - This undated photo shows romaine lettuce in Houston. On Friday, June 1, 2018, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said four more deaths have been linked to a national romaine lettuce food poisoning outbreak, bringing the total to 5. (Steve Campbell/Houston Chronicle via AP)

Several recent recalls have lead the news cycle thanks to possible salmonella and E. coli contaminations.

Below is a list, with links, of several recent recalls that have left consumers flustered.



ROMAINE

The biggest recall this month has been of romaine lettuce.

The CDC on Tuesday warned people in the U.S. and Canada to stop eating all romaine lettuce because of an E. coli outbreak.

That outbreak sickened 32 people in 11 states, and 18 people in Ontario and Quebec.

The CDC says there have been no reported deaths, but urges consumers to throw out all romaine lettuce.

GROUND BEEF

On Monday, nearly 100,000 pounds of ground beef processed in Utah was recalled, also because of possible E. coli contamination.

The ground beef, which was produced by Swift Beef Company on October 24, 2018, was distributed to locations in Utah, Nevada, California, Oregon and Washington.



Click here for a list of affected products.

CEREAL

Also on Monday, Quaker Oats recalled a small batch of Cap'n Crunch Peanut Butter Crunch cereal because it may have been contaminated with salmonella.

The recall only applies to a small portion of the peanut butter flavored cereal, affecting roughly 21 boxes in the Midwest.

According to the FDA, the product being recalled was sold after November 5 at five Target stores.

GROUND TURKEY

Less than a week before Thanksgiving, on November 16, Jennie-O recalled more than 91,000 pounds of ground turkey, also because of possible salmonella contamination.

The raw ground turkey products items were produced on September 11, 2018. Click here for a list of specific products recalled.



The U.S. Centers for Disease Control & Prevention said that 74 cases of salmonella, including one death, have been linked to raw turkey products.



Also recalled on Friday, November 16, 532 pounds of ground beef shipped to Utah restaurants was recalled because of possible E. coli contamination.

The samples tested positive for E. coli on Thursday but were shipped on November 8 by Salt Lake City based Majestic Meat Company.

PORK

On Friday, the U.S. Department of Agriculture issued a recall for seven types of pork rolls that have been shipped nationwide and have caused a multi-state listeria outbreak. Four people have been hospitalized after eating the pork which was traced back to a Houston-based Vietnamese food manufacturer, Long Phung Food Products.

Symptoms of illness from E. coli can include dehydration, bloody diarrhea and abdominal cramps two to eight days, or three to four days on average, after exposure to the organism.

Most people recover from exposure within a week, the Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) said in a news release, but children under five years old and older adults can potentially experience kidney failure. For that reason, people who experience symptoms of E. coli exposure should seek emergency medical care immediately, the press release states.

Listeria, like other foodborne germs, can cause a variety of symptoms including fever and diarrhea as well as fatigue, muscle aches, confusion and loss of balance. Pregnant women, older adults and people with weakened immune systems are most at risk, according to the CDC.













