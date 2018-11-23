Optimistic projections for this holiday shopping season

Black Friday shoppers make their way in and out of the entrance to the Macyís store at Town Center Plaza in Leawood, Kan. Holiday spending is forecast to rise 4.1 percent to $586.1 billion, the National Retail Federation reported. - MCT

WASHINGTON (Sinclair Broadcast Group) — This holiday season many retail employees are encouraged by the latest National Retail Federation projections of a 4.3 percent to 4.8 percent increase in holiday spending from last year. That means Americans could spend as much as $720 billion in November and December.

At the Three Sisters Boutique in Alexandria, Virginia, manager Caroline Kowalski thinks business is already booming.



"We have a following which is great. People are loyal to us," she said in an interview Friday. Around the country, small business optimism is booming and setting record highs for the second year in a row.

Citing the low unemployment rate, wage increases and those extra shopping days between an early Thanksgiving and Christmas, “which of course gives consumers more time to shop during that time period and an additional weekend,” said Katherine Cullen, Director of Industry and Consumer Insights at the National Retail Federation in Washington.

The website Emarketer projects holiday sales could reach a trillion dollars.

“One trillion dollars is a crazy amount of money and we’re just lucky to be a part of that,” Kowalski said.

But the news is not all good. Sears, once the largest U.S. retailer, filed for bankruptcy this year, 14 years after merging with another national chain K-Mart with plans to shutter more than 140 stores before the end of this year. That includes the McMurray Kmart in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania where the manager’s tearful goodbye went viral.

“Attention K-Mart shoppers, attention Kmart shoppers the time is now 4:25 and your McMurray k mart will be closing for the last time," said long time manager Joshua Englert.

But for so many others, the holiday season brings opportunities, from Black Friday to Small business Saturday to Cyber Monday, marking the beginning of a boom they hope could keep them afloat all year long.

