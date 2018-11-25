Peaceful vigil turned ugly outside Rhode Island home of convicted child rapist

Vigil outside home of convicted child rapist in Providence Saturday. (WJAR)

CRANSTON, R.I. (WJAR) - The wife of a convicted child rapist is speaking to WJAR after a peaceful vigil turned ugly in Rhode Island Saturday.

Friends of convicted child rapist, Richard Gardner, attempted to send a message to neighbors who’ve been protesting outside of his home ever since he was released from prison in October.



The 51-year-old spent nearly 30 years behind bars for kidnapping and raping children.

He was arrested a few weeks ago for putting his mother's Massachusetts address on his marriage license but last week he was released after a judge found he was not in violation of his probation.

Gardner went back to the home he shares with his new wife Patricia a few days ago.

His neighbors have spent weeks protesting outside of the home and tell NBC 10 News they are not done yet.

“Let it be known Washington Park will be here and we’re not going away," said Providence Representative, Joseph Almeida.

Gardner's wife Patricia, alongside his family and friends held a vigil.

Those in attendance held candles and signs in his defense outside of their home on a sidewalk.

“I want peace," said Patricia. "Peace, all we want to do is live."

"We're trying to get the neighbors to see that there’s an alternative way of getting their message across without hate and name calling," she added.

At first, Gardner stood front and center.

He held a candle and a sign that read, “Are you the same person you were 30 years ago?"

“I am 1000 percent sure that he will not hurt another child," Patricia told NBC 10's Sam Read.

Once neighbors realized what was going on, they responded.

When Gardner went back inside his home, Providence Police showed up.

"It was quiet until they decided to do a peaceful demonstration," said Almeida. "And this is what their peace has done this community is upset.”

Some residents claimed they'll continue to make waves demanding the Gardner family move out of the neighborhood.

“This is about a quality of life issue, and the quality of life has been destroyed since Mr. Gardner moved in," added Almeida.

Patricia believes Richard is a changed man after receiving treatment in jail.

WJAR news asked Patricia if she understood where her neighbors were coming from.

She responded, "I call it fair, and I call it ignorance."

"Of course, you're fearful of something you don't understand. You're fearful of the unknown, but you don’t give us a chance to talk with you, you scream at us," she added.