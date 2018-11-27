MENU
Trump accuses Mueller of 'ruining lives'

by The Associated Press

In this June 21, 2017, file photo, special counsel Robert Mueller departs after a meeting on Capitol Hill in Washington. The Associated Press and other news organizations are asking a judge to unseal records in Mueller’s Russia investigation. The media coalition argued in a court filing on April 25, 2018, that Mueller’s probe is “one of the most consequential criminal investigations in our nation’s history” and that there’s overwhelming public interest in records from the case. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) —A day after President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman Paul Manafort was accused of violating a plea agreement in the Russia investigation, Trump is accusing special counsel Robert Mueller (MUHL'-ur) of "ruining lives."

Trump tweeted Tuesday that he thinks the media "builds Bob Mueller up as a Saint."

Trump says that when the Mueller investigation ends it will become evident that people were treated "horribly" and "viciously" and that people's lives are being ruined for refusing to lie. Trump apparently was referring to conservative author Jerome Corsi, who says he rejected a plea because it would have forced him to falsely admit that he lied to investigators.

Mueller on Monday accused Manafort of violating his plea agreement by repeatedly lying to federal investigators. Manafort denies lying.

