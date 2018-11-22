MENU
Video: Woman drops baby while running through traffic

by GARY DETMAN, WPEC

Woman drops baby in traffic. (CNN Newsource)

MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WPEC) — 

A baby is in the hospital with a skull fracture after being dropped by her mother as she ran around in traffic in central Florida, deputies say.

The Marion County Sheriff's Office had body camera video of Monday night's incident, which even baffled investigators, according to CNN affiliate WESH-TV,

The video showed the woman, identified as 40-year-old Kayla Morgan, running in and out of traffic with a baby in her arms.

"She was acting very erratically, darting in and out of cars, barking at cars as some witnesses referred to. And she had a very young child in her hands," said Lauren Lettelier, a spokeswoman for the Marion County Sheriff's Office.

Investigators suspect she was on drugs. The sheriff's office said she thought a deputy was a monster who wanted to suck her blood.

"That's what these drugs do to people," Letterlier said in an interview with CNN affiliate WESH-TV.

Morgan ran from the deputy and the baby dropped out of her jacket, head first onto the ground.

"It is quite disturbing to see," added Letterlier.

Once in custody, she said she had been on a drug binge with meth and molly for three days.

Morgan is in jail on charges of aggravated child abuse and resisting an officer. Her mom said she's been dealing with post-partum depression and an abusive relationship.

