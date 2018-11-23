The Humboldt County Sheriff Department surprised a fellow deputy who is colorblind with special glasses that allow him to see color.

Correctional Deputy and Sheriff’s SWAP Farm Manager Jeff Dishmon saw color for the first time according to the sheriff's office.

"It's a different world," Dishmon exclaimed.

The sheriff's office says Dishmon has worked with his partner, Correctional Deputy Samantha Freese, for eight years and they call each other “Grandpa” and “Granddaughter” respectively.

Dishmon has been color blind his whole life, which has sometimes been a source of frustration for him and others around him.

Freese and other correctional deputies pitched in to purchase Enchroma glasses for Dishmon. Holding back tears, Dishmon said he looked forward to watching a sunset with his wife.